Louisville SkillsUSA chapter earns national recognition

“I am never surprised at the talents of our SkillsUSA students,” Zweep said. “They work very hard, are dedicated students and have a great work ethic, so I am proud when their talents are recognized, especially on a national level.

“We work all year on the chapter excellence program project, focusing on the three parts of the SkillsUSA frameworks: technical skills, personal skills and workplace skills, coming up with activities that are student-led to meet the goals our chapter sets each year. This award is the culmination of our chapter’s yearlong work, planning, organizing, conducting and documenting well-planned activities.”

Louisville was the only SkillsUSA chapter in Nebraska to earn the award this year. Other high schools and technical colleges that received the prize in 2021 were from Georgia, West Virginia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wyoming, New Mexico, Maryland, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Illinois, Missouri, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Ohio and Arizona.

Zweep said the scale of the award began to dawn on students after they first learned about it. They celebrated in the classroom when they realized they had reached an elite level of the national SkillsUSA program.