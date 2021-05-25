Louisville SkillsUSA chapter earns national recognition

LOUISVILLE – Louisville’s SkillsUSA chapter has been known as one of the very best in the state of Nebraska for many years.
People can now describe the Louisville High School program as one of the top SkillsUSA groups in the United States.
SkillsUSA officials honored Louisville’s chapter on May 14 with the National Models of Excellence designation. LHS was one of just 24 schools in the entire country to receive the honor.
Chelle Travis, executive director of the national SkillsUSA organization, said the Models of Excellence designation is the most prestigious award a chapter can receive. SkillsUSA is one of the largest student organizations for career and technical education in the country and has more than 372,000 members.
“Our Models of Excellence represent the very best in chapter achievement and community involvement," Travis said. “These students represent America’s future skilled workforce and are future leaders in their local communities. It is a tremendous honor for these chapters and the recognition validates these outstanding SkillsUSA programs.”
Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said chapter members were thrilled when they learned about the award. He said students put themselves in position to collect national recognition with their work ethic and dedication during the school year.
“I am never surprised at the talents of our SkillsUSA students,” Zweep said. “They work very hard, are dedicated students and have a great work ethic, so I am proud when their talents are recognized, especially on a national level.
“We work all year on the chapter excellence program project, focusing on the three parts of the SkillsUSA frameworks: technical skills, personal skills and workplace skills, coming up with activities that are student-led to meet the goals our chapter sets each year. This award is the culmination of our chapter’s yearlong work, planning, organizing, conducting and documenting well-planned activities.”
Louisville was the only SkillsUSA chapter in Nebraska to earn the award this year. Other high schools and technical colleges that received the prize in 2021 were from Georgia, West Virginia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wyoming, New Mexico, Maryland, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Illinois, Missouri, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Colorado, Ohio and Arizona.
Zweep said the scale of the award began to dawn on students after they first learned about it. They celebrated in the classroom when they realized they had reached an elite level of the national SkillsUSA program.
“The students were excited,” Zweep said. “They had spent a lot of time and put a lot of effort into developing their plan of action for this year. The students thought they did a nice job and had put together and conducted projects and activities of value, so when I told them they were one of only 24 SkillsUSA chapters in the country that were selected, they were blown away.
“I don’t think they thought I was serious. They thought I was just talking about Nebraska. To find out that their efforts were recognized nationally, they were very proud. Our school administration and school board was also very proud and congratulated the students for their accomplishment.”
Zweep helps many Louisville students learn a wide range of skills during classes on the LHS campus. Teenagers discover how to repair cars and trucks, rebuild small gas engines, weld metals together, construct wooden items and use drafting tools.
SkillsUSA students take part in many individual and group projects throughout the year. They have led community initiatives such as blood drives and food bank collections, and they have earned state titles in multiple technical and leadership categories. The 91 competitive SkillsUSA events range from cabinetmaking to culinary arts.
Travis said Zweep and other SkillsUSA teachers in the Models of Excellence chapters have made it a priority to place education in the hands of students. He said this strategy has helped Louisville teenagers become skilled in a wide variety of trades and talents.
“The focus of Models of Education is student-led activation,” Travis said. “These students learn and practice the skills that every employer seeks, including leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork and problem solving by taking the lead on all SkillsUSA activities.
“Their SkillsUSA instructors take the education of these students to the next level by guiding them, but never doing the work for them, elevating learning from classroom instruction to successful application of skills.”
National leaders will evaluate each of the 24 Models of Excellence chapters in June. A panel of judges will visit Louisville and will talk to students about their goals, plan of action, results and SkillsUSA framework integration. Business and industry partners will help conduct finalist interviews with students and advisors.
Louisville seniors Nicole Soole and Will Jones, juniors Hailey Teller and Delaney Middleton and sophomore Josh Hoover received the award on behalf of the entire chapter. Teller and fellow SkillsUSA chapter member Lea Kalkowski will represent Louisville during the June interviews.
Judges will select three schools to receive additional recognition during the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference June 24. Thousands of people from across the country will take part in the event. They will hear about all 24 Models of Excellence winners and will gain in-depth knowledge about the top three schools.