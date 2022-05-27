Louisville SkillsUSA students capture national award

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students have created a national dynasty with their hard work in SkillsUSA projects and programs.

SkillsUSA officials have honored Louisville’s chapter with a Model of Excellence Award for the 2021-22 school year. Louisville is one of only 24 SkillsUSA chapters in the country to receive the prestigious award. There are more than 4,500 high schools and colleges in all 50 states and three U.S. territories that have SkillsUSA programs.

Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was happy to see the Lions gain national recognition for the second straight year. Louisville was also named one of 24 schools to receive a Model of Excellence Award in the 2020-21 academic year. It is the highest honor national leaders can bestow on individual chapters.

“I am excited for our SkillsUSA students to be honored for a second year in a row as a Model of Excellence,” Zweep said. “Our students put in a lot of time and hard work and showcase their creativity, leadership and commitment to community service.

“I think it is pretty cool to be recognized at a national level. Awards like this really help students understand that the work they do for others and the training they learn through SkillsUSA does not go unnoticed and is recognized at the national level.

“Our SkillsUSA chapter is very fortunate to be supported by such a great school administrative team and community. It is that support that helps students reach this type of recognition at the national level.”

Zweep helps many Louisville students learn an array of talents during SkillsUSA classes. They discover how to repair cars and trucks, weld metals together, construct wooden items and rebuild small gas engines. They also take part in community initiatives such as blood drives and food bank collections.

SkillsUSA officials showcase the top chapters in the country each year through the Model of Excellence program. Schools must display how they have integrated personal, workplace and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities. These skills include leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork and problem solving.

Louisville students began the academic year by coming up with a large assortment of activities. Lea Kalkowski, Allison Smith and Jaylin Gaston led a community service project that involved the Ronald McDonald House and Sertoma Clubs of America. Chapter members made more than 60 fleece hats to support people fighting cancer. The three Lions qualified for the national conference with their work.

Hailey Teller, Isandra Hagge and Katie Hillabrand also qualified for the national conference with their work in a promotional bulletin board contest. Emma Renner, Bre Smart, Allie Couron, Jakob Underwood-Jackman and Brandon Williams all won state medals in their competitive events, and Teller, Renner, Smart and Couron earned the Distinguished Ambassador Award.

The Lions received a grant this year to purchase tools and classroom materials for upcoming construction courses, and Nebraska Department of Education officials honored both Teller and Kalkowski in Lincoln for their SkillsUSA achievements. Louisville was also the only chapter in Nebraska to capture the Gold Chapter of Distinction Award at the state conference.

High schools and colleges from Ohio, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Maryland, Arizona, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri, New York, West Virginia and Tennessee were selected for the Model of Excellence Award. Representatives from each chapter will travel to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta June 20-24.

A panel of judges will interview students from each chapter and evaluate their goals, student-led plans of action and contest results. A recognition dinner will be held June 23 and the top three schools will be honored June 24 at an awards ceremony.

Zweep said Louisville students have taken pride in having lofty standards for their academic and community pursuits. He said the values of leadership, planning and general hard work have helped them achieve award-winning results in all of their activities. He also said older students have shown a great desire to pass along that knowledge to teenagers who are joining the SkillsUSA chapter.

“Even as students graduate, they press upon the younger chapter members the importance of the work that was put in by so many, and to take pride in the success our chapter has had,” Zweep said. “It is that pride from our success that has helped so many students to find a way to showcase their talents and build valuable skills through SkillsUSA.”

