Louisville SkillsUSA students capture statewide recognition

GRAND ISLAND – Louisville students secured statewide honors during their recent trip to the SkillsUSA Nebraska State Leadership and Skills Conference.

Thirteen Lions earned state medals and six students qualified for the national conference at the state convention. More than 2,000 students and advisors from all corners of the state traveled to central Nebraska for activities. Action took place at the Heartland Events Center and Fonner Park in Grand Island.

Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was thrilled with the way Louisville students represented the community. Louisville was the only chapter in Nebraska to earn the Gold Chapter of Distinction Award in the Chapter Excellence Program (CEP). The CEP provides a way for students to integrate the SkillsUSA framework of technical, workplace and personal skills into chapter activities.

Louisville’s entry in the CEP program will now be sent to the national level. National SkillsUSA officials will evaluate Louisville’s application for the Model of Excellence Award.

Louisville students also earned first place in another chapter-based contest. Nebraska SkillsUSA chapters could submit details about the activities they completed during the annual SkillsUSA Week in February. The Lions registered a first-place result with their presentation and recap of their activities.

Six Lions qualified for the national conference with their work in competitive events. Hailey Teller, Isandra Hagge and Katie Hillabrand earned first place in the promotional bulletin board contest. The goal of the contest is to design and build a bulletin board that promotes chapter activities in a positive way. It must also promote chapter membership and communicate the theme and goals of SkillsUSA at the local chapter level.

Lea Kalkowski, Allison Smith and Jaylin Gaston earned a state championship in the community service project category. The three Lions led a community service project called Hats of Hope. They and other Louisville SkillsUSA chapter members made more than 60 fleece hats to support people fighting cancer. They donated the hats to the Ronald McDonald House and Sertoma Clubs of America.

Emma Renner, Bre Smart and Allie Couron gained state accolades with their work in the promotional bulletin board contest. The three Lions earned second place in the state event.

Hailey Teller and Allison Smith each earned state awards in their individual contests. Teller captured third place in the extemporaneous speaking category. Students had to answer a question from judges with a small amount of time to prepare. Teller presented a speech on the question “How does the SkillsUSA framework prepare students for the workforce?”

Smith collected third place in the job interview contest. Judges evaluated her ability to accurately complete a job application and her ability to speak and interact professionally in an interview. They also evaluated the accuracy and presentation of her resume.

Jakob Underwood-Jackman and Brandon Williams each competed in state-only contests. Students can compete in the categories in Nebraska, but the contests are not yet available at the national level.

Underwood-Jackman earned first place in the heavy equipment operator contest. He ran a simulator of an excavator and mining truck for judges. They evaluated him on his accuracy of operation, identification of machine components and being able to operate the machine in a safe manner.

Williams generated a third-place award in the construction/diesel ag contest. Williams had to interview for a job, complete job-related math requirements and accurately complete precision measurement tasks. He also had to perform troubleshooting operations on a variety of equipment.

Marissa Haynes, Delaney Middleton, Josh Hoover, Katelind Bond and Iyn Hoefener competed in state events during Louisville’s trip. Haynes competed in web design, Middleton participated in the advertising design contest and Hoover took part in the firefighting event. Bond participated in the customer service category and Hoefener represented Louisville in the construction/diesel ag contest.

Zweep said Allie Couron, Marissa Haynes, Lea Kalkowski, Emma Renner, Allison Smith and Hailey Teller earned the SkillsUSA Academic Award. This award was presented to active SkillsUSA members who currently hold a minimum grade point average of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.

Hailey Teller, Emma Renner, Bre Smart and Allie Couron received the Distinguished Ambassador Award for attending all three Nebraska SkillsUSA conferences during the year. Jaylin Gaston also received a $250 scholarship from the Nebraska Trucking Association for her positive academic work.

SkillsUSA is a national organization that serves middle school, high school and college students. The organization’s goal is to help students prepare for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. This includes many health-based occupations in the United States.

