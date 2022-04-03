Louisville staff, students launch Wally J Foundation

LOUISVILLE – Louisville teachers and students are turning a pet fish into a symbol of hope and help for people in the community.

Louisville math teacher Scott Rice and LHS seniors Laura Swanson, Lea Kalkowski and Jaylin Gaston have formed the Wally J. Foundation. The foundation’s initial goal is to help the family of Deb Stoltz deal with large medical costs. Stoltz is the sister of Louisville teacher and coach Wally Johnson.

Stoltz, 54, died March 13 after battling cancer. She played volleyball at Northeast Community College and earned an associate’s degree in agriculture-veterinary care. She and her family moved to Mount Vernon, S.D., in 2009 and soon established deep roots in the community. Stoltz was a school board member for nine years and her children took part in many school activities and groups.

Rice said Johnson has touched many lives in Louisville during his time in the community. Johnson has led the LHS girls basketball program for the past 15 years and is a physical education teacher in the district.

“Coach Johnson has done so many good things for people here in town, so we wanted to raise money for his sister’s family and help them out,” Rice said. “We thought forming a non-profit foundation would be a good way to do that.”

Kalkowski said organizers based the foundation’s name and logo from a pet fish that Johnson has in his office. Students began calling the fish Wally J and soon adopted it as their school mascot. They have eagerly watched as new inspirational quotes have appeared on a marker board near the fish bowl.

Swanson, Kalkowski and Gaston are all on the school’s yearbook team, and they used their artistic skills to form a logo for the foundation. They used a pink background to highlight the shapes of a fish and waves.

Foundation leaders will be selling Wally J. Foundation t-shirts to raise money for Stoltz’s family. Rice said the family is encountering medical bills stemming from cancer treatments. The cost of each t-shirt will be $20, and all proceeds will be sent to the family.

Residents who would like to purchase a t-shirt can contact Rice by phone at 402-314-1262 or by e-mail at Wally.J.Foundation@gmail.com. Swanson, Kalkowski and Gaston have launched a Twitter page called Wally “the fighting Beta” J. and are working on forming a website.

Rice said the group is intending to use the foundation’s non-profit status to help other people in the Louisville area. They would like to begin other charitable projects to give financial and emotional support to local residents in the future.

“This is something that we want to keep going for a long time,” Rice said. “We want to continue this and help other people in the community as well.”

