Louisville student named junior member of angus association
Louisville student named junior member of angus association

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Sophie Korytowski of Plattsmouth, a student at Louisville High School, has been selected as a new junior member of the American Angus Association, its CEO Mark McCully announced on Tuesday.

Junior members are eligible to register cattle in the association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association, and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.

