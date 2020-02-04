LOUISVILLE – Louisville students are promoting the positive outcomes of career and technical education (CTE) courses this week during special activities at the school building.
Middle and high school students are taking part in SkillsUSA Week activities Feb. 3-7. SkillsUSA Week is being held at schools across the nation in conjunction with Career and Technical Education Month.
Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said he is excited about the ability to highlight CTE courses throughout February. He said he and members of Louisville’s SkillsUSA chapter would like to demonstrate how CTE courses prepare students for both college and high-demand career fields.
“The activities planned over the next month will illustrate the rigor and relevance CTE courses offer our students,” Zweep said. “CTE programs are investing in students and providing them with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employers and future leaders.”
Zweep said Louisville students will begin a change war this week to help the local chapter of the national Sertoma organization. The mission of Sertoma is to improve the quality of life for people who are either at risk for hearing loss or are experiencing hearing loss. The group provides education and support for many people both in Nebraska and across the country.
Louisville SkillsUSA students have set a goal of raising $500 for the local chapter. The change war will run during the month of February at both the high school and middle school. Students in grades 9-12 will compete against students in grades 6-8 to see which group can raise the most money.
Zweep said students in Louisville’s SkillsUSA chapter are also collecting unused hearing aides during the month of February. They will donate the hearing aides to Sertoma as well.
“The goal is to help students understand the importance of community service by giving back and making an impact on those impacted by hearing loss,” Zweep said.
Louisville SkillsUSA students have also written letters to political representatives at both state and national levels informing them about organizations like SkillsUSA. They have sent messages to members of the Nebraska delegation of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and those in the Nebraska Unicameral.
Zweep said the goal is to provide information about CTE programs to government representatives. He said that could help lawmakers decide to support additional CTE classes in the future.
More than 365,000 students are enrolled in SkillsUSA classes across the United States. The organization has served nearly 14 million students over the past 55 years.