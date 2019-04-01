PLATTSMOUTH – Yes, water can cause damage when it becomes uncontrollable as evidenced by the recent floods.
But, it’s also considered the most important resource known to man and that aspect was the focus at the recent Water Celebration for area fifth-graders, including students from Louisville Elementary School.
Held this year on March 5 and 6 at Peru State College, Water Celebration is an annual event focusing on water’s importance on plants, animals and humans, and sponsored in part by Nebraska extension offices in numerous southeastern counties, including Cass.
“It’s a great experience for the youth that attend,” said Sarah Purcell, educator for Nebraska Extension Southeast District.
It is also a program that has received national recognition, she said.
There were 411 fifth-graders, including 50 from Louisville, who got involved in hands-on activities to learn more on caring for the environment and natural resources, Purcell said.
And, in a fun way, too.
Such activities included Water Jeopardy, Water Wheel of Fortune, and Who Wants to Be a Tree-ionaire?
The students also learned how to reverse water erosion.
“It’s a good experience,” Purcell said.