Louisville students earn reading prizes

LOUISVILLE – Reading created a rainbow-sized amount of excitement for Louisville students this summer as they took part in a new literacy program.

Louisville Elementary School sponsored a summer reading challenge for students in first through fifth grades. Families kept track of the total amount of time each child spent reading during June, July and August. School officials then provided medals to the top three readers in each grade level at a special ceremony last week.

LES fourth-grade teacher Kristi Holl said the young Lions gained a great deal from their experiences. Not only did the elementary students keep their reading skills sharp during the summer, but they also bonded with family members during the event as well.

“Louisville Elementary School just finished its first summer reading challenge,” Holl said. “Students were challenged to read over the summer and to log their total minutes. Families were also encouraged to participate and many did!”

Fifteen students collected medals from LES Principal Shane Mathis in the high school gymnasium. Each medal was connected to a colorful ribbon so they could wear them during the day.

The top readers for first grade were Brody Dappen (first place), Isabelle Farris (second place) and Otto Zimmer (third place).