Louisville students enjoy Homecoming Night events

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students enjoyed a happy Homecoming on Friday night with several activities at the school stadium.

Students gathered to watch the football team play DC West in the Homecoming game. Many members of a large student section wore 1970s-themed clothes that followed this year’s motto of “Let’s Groove Tonight.” Dance team members and cheerleaders also wore light purple Homecoming shirts with the theme.

Members of the dance team delivered a pom routine during halftime of the game. LHS cheerleaders followed them with a series of performances. Fans in the audience gave both groups a round of applause for their work on the field.

Many people in the crowd stayed after the game to watch the annual Homecoming coronation ceremony. Queen candidates included Sagan Leach, Piper Meisinger, Emma Heinold, Mira Fosmer and Marissa Haynes. King candidates included Everett Jones, Dametre Moxey, Chase Savage, Kole Albert and Lucas Hrabik.

All ten seniors were able to attend the Homecoming parade and pep rally earlier in the afternoon. Hrabik was unable to attend the coronation ceremony due to his performance in a play at the Lofte Theatre that evening.

Haynes was named 2022 Homecoming Queen and Albert was named 2022 Homecoming King. 2021 Homecoming King Gage Scholting presented crowns to both Lions on the track. Haynes and Albert are both involved in multiple school activities at Louisville.