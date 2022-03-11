Louisville students enjoy success in Lego League

LOUISVILLE – Members of the Louisville Dream Dogs have built a solid reputation as one of the leading youth robotics groups in the state of Nebraska.

They will look to design the same type of successful results on an international stage later this spring.

The Louisville-based team earned second place in the FIRST Lego League state contest in Grand Island on Feb. 26. Emma Couron, Dayton Carlson, Levi Jensen, Anne Pankonin, Abigail Pankonin, Tyler Pankonin, Kate Tyler, Drew Carlson and Kai Kohles captured silver medals with their work at the robotics competition.

Johanna Pankonin and Jen Carlson are coaches for the Dream Dogs, which is also known as the Louisville Leaders 4-H Club. Pankonin said students were thrilled to have a chance to represent Nebraska at the upcoming FIRST Lego League Razorback Open Invite. The Arkansas-based meet will feature many teams from multiple countries.

“They are excited,” Pankonin said. “We worked so hard this year. The kids weren’t sure if we were going to get to state because our robot score was lower than what we had hoped, but their research project was one of the top ones and that helped us pull ahead. It was fun to see them smile when they learned they had gotten second place.”

The FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Razorback Open Invite includes 80 youth robotics teams from across the world. It will take place May 19-22 at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. Students will experience two full days of competition, two awards ceremonies and opportunities for networking with others.

Razorback Open officials are expecting approximately 60 teams to come from North America. The other 20 spots will be filled with groups from outside North America. All students will be able to live on campus during their trip and will compete inside the Arkansas Union.

The Louisville team features a mixture of homeschooled children and students who attend public schools. Pankonin said the group has gained a great deal from its new association with the 4-H community. Many other 4-H clubs have supported the Dream Dogs and have been interested in learning more about their robotics work.

“This team has been going for nine years, but we figured out the benefits of being involved with 4-H this year,” Pankonin said. “It’s our first time being involved as a 4-H club, and it’s been a really good experience. 4-H has a lot of great programs.”

FIRST Lego League projects are designed to help students learn about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts. Children in grades preK-1 can participate in the Discover Division, which involves using basic hands-on activities with Lego materials. Children in grades 2-4 participate in the Explore Division, which gives them a chance to begin learning about coding, robot design and real-world problems.

The Dream Dogs participate in the Challenge Division, which is for students ages 9-16. They take part in competitions that involve designing, building and programming robots with the Lego Mindstorms platform. The Louisville team created six robots called Lil’ Dawg, Jellyfish, Emergency, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Rhino and Bengal for this year’s contests.

Each team competes against each other on a mapped field that is four feet by eight feet in size. Students must program their robots to autonomously navigate 12 different missions in less than three minutes. They receive points based on how fast their robots work and if they successfully complete all of the missions.

The theme for this year’s state contest was Cargo Connect. Teams had to program their robots to deliver cargo to locations on the map and complete other transportation-related tasks. Some of the jobs included unloading cargo from a Lego airplane and cargo ship, repairing train tracks so trains could continue on their routes, delivering packages to the front door of a Lego home, lowering bridge decks for oncoming trucks and safely filling empty containers with cargo.

Pankonin said the Dream Dogs were focused on doing well during their upcoming trip to Arkansas. She said they were also planning to continue practicing good sportsmanship with other teams.

“The teams in Nebraska are getting better and better and that spurs us on,” Pankonin said. “It’s also been great to see everyone share their knowledge with each other. One of our core values is learning how to be a good person, and that means sharing what you know with others. We learn from other great teams as well, and that helps us keep sharpening our skills.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.