Louisville students enjoy visit from national author

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students turned plenty of educational pages during a recent visit with a world-famous author.

Louisville Elementary School children welcomed Julia Cook to the campus for a full day of literature-based learning. Cook has penned dozens of books for children over the past decade. She has gained national recognition for her work and has delivered presentations at hundreds of schools across the United States.

Linda Allen, a counselor at Louisville Elementary School, said students, teachers and staff members were thrilled with Cook’s visit. She said Cook took part in friendly conversations that made a noticeable impact on children in the classrooms.

“Many students commented that it had been an awesome author visit,” Allen said.

Cook is a former school counselor and teacher who decided to venture into the world of children’s literature. She now travels from coast to coast encouraging students and educators to become lifelong problem solvers. Allen said this has helped Cook write many books with positive messages.

“Julia takes top research and creatively translates it into ‘kid language’ that is both entertaining and engaging,” Allen said. “Julia has the innate ability to enter the worldview of a child through picture books, giving children both the ‘what to say’ and the ‘how to say it.’”

Cook spent the morning meeting with students in kindergarten, first and second grades. She read some of her books to them and talked about many of the topics that they contained. She then repeated the activities with students in grades 3-5.

Cook presented her writing knowledge to students in small-group settings during the afternoon. She first met with students in second and third grades to discuss how she takes an initial idea and transforms it into a full-length picture book. Students asked her about her books, life, family and dogs during her visit with them.

Cook spent time with students in fourth and fifth grades at the end of the afternoon. Allen said children displayed large smiles as they learned many of Cook’s techniques for writing and storytelling.

“With these students and teachers, she demonstrated how to start an idea for writing and make it more interesting for a reader,” Allen said. “The students interacted to construct a group story on the board. She also answered any questions they had about the writing process, time commitment in making a book and other general themes.”

Allen said students and staff members were interested to learn how Cook changed her career from classroom teacher to children’s author. Cook told them she tried many years ago to find an effective story to teach her students about the differences between tattling and telling. She couldn’t locate a children’s book that talked about the subject, so she decided to write her own book, which she titled “A Bad Case of Tattle Tongue.”

Cook now owns nearly 100 book titles to her credit. Over the past decade she has published best-selling manuscripts with Boys Town Press, the Centers for Disease Control and the National Center for Youth Issues.

Many national organizations have endorsed Cook for her storytelling abilities. Some of these groups include the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Equine Assisted Growth and Learning Association, Childwatch of North America, USA Volleyball, the CDC and the Alaska Department of Education.

Cook has received the Distinguished Achievement Award from the Association of Educational Publishers. She has also earned recognition from The Mom’s Choice Award organization and the Seal of Approval from The National Parenting Center.

Her books focus on a variety of topics that children encounter both inside and outside school settings. Some of these include anger management, assuming responsibility, interrupting, lying, depression, autism, appreciating differences between others, anxiety, addiction to video games, building friendships, preparing for kindergarten, having a positive attitude, playground problems and accepting help.

