Louisville students inducted into National Honor Society

LOUISVILLE – Seven of the top students at Louisville High School gained admission into one of the district’s top organizations Monday night.

Jenna Muntz, Megan Gissler, Emma Heinold, Braidy Parrill, Elizabeth Podrazo, Lauren Green and Marissa Staben were inducted into Louisville’s chapter of National Honor Society. Family and friends gathered in the school’s music room to watch the induction ceremony.

Muntz is a senior and Gissler, Heinold, Parrill and Podrazo are juniors at Louisville. Green and Staben are members of the sophomore class.

Twelve current members of National Honor Society led activities during the night. Jaylin Gaston, Lea Kalkowski and Carson Downs presented opening remarks to the audience. They welcomed everyone to the event and spoke about the importance of National Honor Society in today’s world.

Allison Smith, Gage Scholting, Harrison Klein and Sam Ahl lit four candles that represented the National Honor Society cornerstones of scholarship, leadership, character and service. They then spoke about the different ways students can put those characteristics to positive use.

Hailey Teller, Brooke Smith and Laura Swanson read the names of each inductee and welcomed them to the organization. They presented each new member with a certificate and shook their hands.

Muntz, Gissler, Heinold, Parrill, Podrazo, Green and Staben then lit induction candles and repeated the National Honor Society pledge in front of the audience. They beamed as they officially became members of the group.

Lucas Hrabik and Eva Quam delivered closing remarks to the audience. The 12 current members and seven new members then gathered together for group photos.

Louisville teacher Nick Bausch leads the National Honor Society selection process each year. Students must complete an extensive application process as part of their candidacy for the prestigious organization.

Louisville National Honor Society candidates had to complete at least three semesters of high school to be eligible for the group. They also had to have a cumulative grade point average of 90 percent or higher and secure two letters of recommendation. One letter could be from a classroom teacher, but the second letter had to be from an adult who is not a classroom teacher at Louisville.

Each student also had to pen an essay that described why they wanted to be a National Honor Society member. They had to write about scholarship, leadership, character and service.

Muntz, Gissler, Heinold, Parrill, Podrazo, Green and Staben also had to fill out a student activity information form. They listed their involvement in school and community activities, leadership positions, work experience, personal awards and academic recognition.

High school faculty members had an opportunity to provide input on each of the candidates. A faculty council then evaluated the nominees and selected new students for induction.

