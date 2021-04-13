Louisville students inducted into National Honor Society

LOUISVILLE – Community members celebrated the accomplishments of 14 Louisville High School students on Monday night during a prestigious induction ceremony.
Lea Kalkowski, Eva Quam, Jaylin Gaston, Laura Swanson, Erin Stohlmann, Gage Scholting, Allison Smith, Brooke Smith, Hailey Teller, Lucas Hrabik, Carson Downs, Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein and Caleb Hrabik were inducted into Louisville’s chapter of National Honor Society. They took part in a 20-minute ceremony in the LHS gym.
The 14 Lions sat in chairs that were spread six feet apart during the induction ceremony. Current members read short resumes of each inductee and welcomed them into the group with a special pin. The inductees also took part in a formal candlelighting activity.
Louisville teacher Nick Bausch leads the National Honor Society selection process each year. Students had to complete an extensive application process as part of their candidacy for the prestigious organization.
“More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to recognize those students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character,” Louisville’s application form states. “Membership in NHS is both an honor and a commitment. It is this commitment that has helped shape the Honor Society’s reputation for excellence, making it a valued asset among administrators, faculty members, students, parents and communities.”
Louisville National Honor Society candidates had to complete at least three semesters of high school to be eligible for the group. They also had to compile a cumulative grade point average of 90 percent or higher and secure two letters of recommendation. One letter could be from a classroom teacher, but the second letter had to be from an adult who is not a classroom teacher at Louisville.
Each student also had to write an essay that described why they wanted to be a National Honor Society member. Bausch said students needed to explain how they think they exemplify the NHS criteria of service, leadership, character and scholarship.
The final component of the application process was a student activity information form. Candidates listed their involvement in school and community activities, leadership positions, work experience, personal awards and academic recognition.
Student information forms, essays and letters of recommendation were due Tuesday, Dec. 22. All high school faculty members had an opportunity to provide input on students who were being considered for induction. A faculty council then met in early January to evaluate the nominees and select new students for induction.
“Induction into National Honor Society should be considered a very high honor,” the application form states. “As such, the criteria of achievement in each of the four core areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character are set at a high level.”