Louisville students inducted into National Honor Society

Louisville National Honor Society candidates had to complete at least three semesters of high school to be eligible for the group. They also had to compile a cumulative grade point average of 90 percent or higher and secure two letters of recommendation. One letter could be from a classroom teacher, but the second letter had to be from an adult who is not a classroom teacher at Louisville.

Each student also had to write an essay that described why they wanted to be a National Honor Society member. Bausch said students needed to explain how they think they exemplify the NHS criteria of service, leadership, character and scholarship.

The final component of the application process was a student activity information form. Candidates listed their involvement in school and community activities, leadership positions, work experience, personal awards and academic recognition.

Student information forms, essays and letters of recommendation were due Tuesday, Dec. 22. All high school faculty members had an opportunity to provide input on students who were being considered for induction. A faculty council then met in early January to evaluate the nominees and select new students for induction.

“Induction into National Honor Society should be considered a very high honor,” the application form states. “As such, the criteria of achievement in each of the four core areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character are set at a high level.”

