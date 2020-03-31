Louisville students learn about water resources

PERU – Louisville Elementary School students may have only thought of water as something to brush their teeth with or use to fill a swimming pool.
They learned this month that water is one of the most valuable items on the planet.
Louisville students took part in Water Celebration Day activities at Peru State College with hundreds of children from across southeast Nebraska. A total of 394 fifth-grade students traveled to the PSC campus for a full day of games and workshops.
Tracy Ensor, an extension assistant with Cass County Nebraska Extension, said she was happy to see the level of enthusiasm from area children. She said it was important to help them learn about water and why it matters so much to our world.
“One day these young people will be the caretakers of our natural resources,” Ensor said. “They deserve chances to explore and learn about their planet through play and hands-on activities, and beginning to teach them these lessons at an early age means that they will have more exposure to how amazing our planet and its resources are.
“Humans depend upon our resources remaining clean and useable, and teaching children these ideas at a younger age prepares them to be good caretakers.”
Nebraska Extension offices in Cass, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee and Richardson counties co-sponsored the program. Nemaha Natural Resources District, Nebraska Forest Service, Peru State College and Natural Resources Conservation Service Nebraska also sponsored activities.
Water Celebration Day sessions included Water Jeopardy, The Watershed, Does Soap Float?, Who Wants to Be a Tree-ionaire?, Water Wheel of Fortune, Decisions Worth Millions, Reserve Erosion Game and Water – The Clear Choice. Students learned about many topics involving water, natural resources and the overall environment through these activities.
Ensor and Jami Ankrom from Richardson County Nebraska Extension led the Reverse Erosion Game activity. They used different sports balls to represent “soil particles” in the ground. Students had to work as a team to move their soil particles through their garden without letting them erode away to the floor.
“Seeing the youth work out potential solutions together without help from their teachers stretches their communication and negotiating skills,” Ensor said. “And there are always shouts of excitement when they succeed at each level of the challenge!”
Ensor said Water Celebration Day gave students a chance to learn socialization skills with their peers as well. Fifth graders from Falls City, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Lewiston, Nebraska City, Nebraska City Lourdes, Sterling and Syracuse joined Louisville children at the event.
“Several of our Reverse Erosion Game sessions brought together two classes from different schools,” Ensor said. “Completing the exercise requires teamwork, and the groups had to quickly learn to communicate with peers that they didn’t know. This can be a challenge for this age group as they are starting to explore social norms and navigate friend groups.
“With help from our facilitation team, they are encouraged to work together, to make a plan, to share new ideas and to listen to their peers. We are teaching about water as a resource, but also working to encourage growth in teamwork, leadership and communication skills as well.”
