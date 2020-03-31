Louisville students learn about water resources

PERU – Louisville Elementary School students may have only thought of water as something to brush their teeth with or use to fill a swimming pool.

They learned this month that water is one of the most valuable items on the planet.

Louisville students took part in Water Celebration Day activities at Peru State College with hundreds of children from across southeast Nebraska. A total of 394 fifth-grade students traveled to the PSC campus for a full day of games and workshops.

Tracy Ensor, an extension assistant with Cass County Nebraska Extension, said she was happy to see the level of enthusiasm from area children. She said it was important to help them learn about water and why it matters so much to our world.

“One day these young people will be the caretakers of our natural resources,” Ensor said. “They deserve chances to explore and learn about their planet through play and hands-on activities, and beginning to teach them these lessons at an early age means that they will have more exposure to how amazing our planet and its resources are.

“Humans depend upon our resources remaining clean and useable, and teaching children these ideas at a younger age prepares them to be good caretakers.”

