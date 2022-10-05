Louisville students participate in fall leadership conference

WAYNE – Three dozen students from Louisville gained valuable knowledge at a recent SkillsUSA conference in Wayne.

Thirty-six students from Louisville’s SkillsUSA chapter traveled to Wayne State College for the SkillsUSA Nebraska Fall Leadership Conference. Middle and high school students from across Nebraska participated in leadership activities, chapter training and career awareness events during the day.

Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said the Lions had positive experiences at the conference. SkillsUSA Nebraska state officers led leadership development programs for younger students in the morning and afternoon. Attendees also learned how to plan and organize chapter-based events and activities.

“One of my favorite aspects of this conference is the ability for students to grow professionally,” Zweep said. “The reason that students who participate in SkillsUSA are so successful is the training offered at each conference, and how that training carries over at school and home.”

The conference also gave Louisville students a chance to speak with many business and industry experts. They took part in professional employability sessions with adults in a wide variety of fields. These included automotive and diesel transportation, healthcare, welding, machining, drone technology and energy and power transmission.

“This was a great experience for students to connect with our business and industry partners in the state,” Zweep said. “Louisville has a lot of talented students who are eager to enter career fields in transportation, healthcare and manufacturing. The fall leadership conference helped connect them to future employers.”

Louisville students will take part in their second conference of the school year later this month. They will travel to Columbus for the annual Mid-America Conference. The event will be held Oct. 20-23 and will include students from eight Midwestern states. The focus of the conference will be developing leadership skills among SkillsUSA student members.

Zweep said Louisville students also hosted their first Red Cross blood drive earlier this school year. LHS seniors Piper Meisinger and Eva Quam led the blood drive team during the day. The team collected 20 pints of blood, which is enough to potentially save 60 lives.

SkillsUSA members will hold their next blood drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Zweep said a bloodmobile will be parked outside the high school entrance and people will be available at Louisville Civic Center.