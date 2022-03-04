Louisville students perform songs at spring concert

LOUISVILLE – Dozens of Louisville students presented musical pieces Thursday night during the school’s spring concert.

Community members came to the Louisville Elementary School gym for a concert that featured students in grades 7-12. Louisville choir students sang on risers that were on the gym’s stage, and band students played their songs from chairs on the gym floor.

The middle school choir began the 50-minute concert with three selections. Twenty-six students in grades seven and eight started the evening with a Sally Albrecht piece called “Come Let Us Sing.” They followed that with a Kenneth Paden song called “I Sing Because I’m Happy” and a Mark Brymer tune called “Just Sing.”

Ten middle school band students presented two songs for the audience. Students in grades seven and eight began their portion of the concert with a John Edmondson arrangement called “Liberty March.” They ended with a Jerry Nowak piece entitled “El Chico Muchacho.”

Fourteen high school choir members performed three songs at the concert. They began by singing a Jerry Estes arrangement called “Sing Jubilate Deo.” They presented a Mary Lynn Lightfoot song called “Clap Your Hands and Sing” before concluding with the Alan Billingsley tune “I’ve Got the Music in Me.”

Fourteen high school band musicians played two songs for the audience. They delivered “March Suite Britannia” by John Cacavas before concluding the concert with the Dale Eymann arrangement of “Great Gate of Kiev.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.