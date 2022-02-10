Louisville students provide Hats of Hope to community

LOUISVILLE – Hats often provide a way for people to showcase their favorite sports teams, community organizations or fashion interests.

Louisville students are ensuring hats can also serve as a beacon of hope for many people.

Members of the Louisville SkillsUSA chapter are taking part in the Hats of Hope project throughout February. Students are sewing fleece beanie hats every Wednesday of the month in the SkillsUSA classroom. They will then donate the items to local charity organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House and Sertoma groups.

Louisville senior Hailey Teller, who serves as chapter president this year, said the Lions are excited about helping other community members. The hats will provide warmth for many people who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy treatments. They will also serve as a gift to help inspire cancer patients to continue their battles with the disease.

“The goal is to make 60 beanies to be donated to kids and adults going through cancer,” Teller said. “Students are working in teams, cutting the individual pieces, pinning them together and using the sewing machine to sew them together. The fleece hats have many types of designs for all ages and interests, with the intent of providing hats of hope!”

Students have organized many different types of fleeces on a large table in the SkillsUSA classroom. Some of the designs feature solid colors, artwork like cat silhouettes and footballs and college logos of schools such as Iowa State University.

Louisville students are taking part in the Hats of Hope project during Career and Technical Education Month. The month includes the celebration of National SkillsUSA Week, which runs from Feb. 7-11 this year. The week highlights how SkillsUSA classes can help students develop personal, workplace and technical knowledge.

“This is one of the most important weeks of the year,” SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis said. “Expanding awareness of SkillsUSA is so important as we work toward our goal of graduating 100,000 SkillsUSA students each year who are career-ready. SkillsUSA Week is a time for us to spread the positive message of the organization and bolster support for local programs that define student success.”

Teller said she and her SkillsUSA classmates feel the Hats of Hope endeavor will accomplish those goals. She said they are eager to support as many people as possible with their sewing skills.

“The Hats of Hope project addresses the workplace skills of the SkillsUSA frameworks,” Teller said. “This includes focusing on organization, planning and management of a community service project, and teaching students the importance of giving back to the community.”

