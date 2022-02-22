Louisville students receive grant for construction class

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students will be able to build a quality skill set for their future construction careers thanks to a new grant the school recently received.

National home improvement retailer Lowe’s provided a grant in the amount of $7,500 to Louisville’s SkillsUSA chapter. The grant money will be accessible to Louisville teachers and students in the form of e-gift cards.

Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was thrilled about the extra money that will be available for construction classes. He said the school will purchase tools, equipment and classroom materials to support the expansion of the construction program.

“Louisville is in our second year of having construction and home maintenance as a class,” Zweep said. “This grant will help purchase many of the tools and equipment needed to establish a quality vocational construction program.”

Louisville began offering a construction course in the 2020-21 academic year. Teachers soon realized there was a large amount of interest in careers in the construction field. Many boys and girls have signed up for the class.

Zweep said students in the course complete a variety of home maintenance projects throughout the year. These include plumbing, drywalling, masonry, tile installation and residential electric wiring. They finish a capstone project by completing all work on a garden utility shed.

Caleb Schulze teaches the construction course and is assistant advisor of the SkillsUSA chapter. Zweep said Schulze spent a large number of hours applying for the Lowe’s grant. He researched all of the requirements, read the application materials and wrote the grant for the school.

“Louisville is lucky to have a teacher and advisor like Caleb who is willing to put so much time in writing grants that will benefit our students and program,” Zweep said.

Lowe’s has tailored many of the company’s grants for SkillsUSA chapters. The Lowe’s workforce development grant has been in existence since 2018. It is designed to provide teachers with more resources to support student-led learning through the SkillsUSA framework.

“It is thrilling to see SkillsUSA programs across the country receive these chapter resources,” SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis said. “These grants from Lowe’s remove financial barriers to excellence and ensure that chapters start off on the right foot, armed with quality classroom resources for the betterment of our teachers and students.”

“Louisville SkillsUSA is very lucky to have educational partners like Lowe’s who know the value of supporting local SkillsUSA chapters as well as the importance of supporting students going into skilled trades,” Zweep said.

Twenty Louisville students in the construction course recently accepted the check on behalf of the school. They stood outside the skilled trades section of the school building.

Louisville’s SkillsUSA program was recognized in 2021 with the National Models of Excellence designation. The program was one of just 24 schools in the entire country to receive the honor.

