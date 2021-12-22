Louisville students receive state recognition in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Two of Louisville High School’s top students were recently rewarded for their hard work during a statewide ceremony in Lincoln.

Hailey Teller and Lea Kalkowski were honored during a recognition rally at the Nebraska State Capitol. Nebraska Department of Education officials congratulated career and technical education (CTE) students from across the state for their accomplishments. All teenagers at the event currently participate in career and technical student organizations (CTSOs).

Teller spoke at the ceremony and received a framed certificate from Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Matthew Blomstedt. Kalkowski was unable to attend the event because it happened on the same day as a performance by Louisville’s one-act play production group. She held a leading role in Louisville’s play this year.

Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was excited to see Teller and Kalkowski gain recognition for their achievements. He said the two seniors have been instrumental leaders for Louisville’s chapter during their high school careers.

“Hailey and Lea were recognized for their success in the SkillsUSA Chapter Excellence Program,” Zweep said. “Their work was selected as one of 24 nationally-recognized chapters of excellence programs, specifically the area of planning, organization and management framework.

“Hailey and Lea worked with other Louisville SkillsUSA chapter members to tie blankets for the Project Linus organization of Omaha. Project Linus is a non-profit organization that provides comfort for those in need by providing warm, comforting fleece blankets.”

Zweep said the goal of the event was to congratulate students who had done well in national contests. Many teenagers earned medals and awards for their knowledge of topics found in SkillsUSA classes and other programs.

“Each year, Nebraska CTSO members excel in their national competitive events – a testimony to the quality of instruction and outstanding programs of study provided through Nebraska’s career and technical education programs,” Zweep said. “The Commissioner’s Recognition event recognizes and highlights all the CTSO members this year who had success at the national level through Nebraska’s CTSOs.”

Teller and Kalkowski helped Louisville achieve success through the Chapter Excellence Program, which focuses on developing specific plans for SkillsUSA classes and programs. Zweep said chapters that show students how and why it is important to be responsible are equipping teenagers to become better role models in the future.

“As a chapter’s yearly action plan, the program of work is at the heart of student learning and employability development,” Zweep said. “By using the framework as a guide, chapters have a blueprint for creating relevant activities that encourage participation and foster an understanding of student learning attained during each activity.

“The framework’s focus on intentional learning turns the program of work into more than just a planning tool. Using the framework, the program of work becomes the vital conduit that links students to the application of personal, workplace and technical skills demanded by industry – the SkillsUSA trifecta for student success!”

Blomstedt and Ricketts each spoke at the event and took photos with each award-winning student in the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda. A reception for all students took place at a nearby hotel after the ceremony.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.