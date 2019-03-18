LOUISVILLE – Three Louisville students will have an opportunity to square off with state competitors this week at the final speech meet of the season.
Haleigh Diltz, Peyton Banks and Leandra Rodriguez will travel to the University of Nebraska-Kearney for the Class C-1 State Meet. All three Lions secured state tickets during the District C1-2 Meet last week.
Rodriguez and Banks captured an invitation to state with a third-place finish in the Duet Acting category. Diltz earned her state trip in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry category. She generated a second-place medal in the district contest.
Diltz will begin Louisville’s day at 8:30 a.m. in the first round of the poetry event. Rodriguez and Banks will deliver their first-round performance at 9:30 a.m. All events will begin their second rounds at 12:30 p.m. and finals will start at 3 p.m. The Class C-1 awards ceremony is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.