Louisville students win regional SkillsUSA awards

LOUISVILLE – Four Louisville students brought home SkillsUSA awards after showcasing their talents at a regional conference.

Hailey Teller, Emma Renner, Allie Couron and Bre Smart attended the recent SkillsUSA Nebraska Mid-America Leadership Conference. The four Lions joined students from eight states at the conference. They focused their attention on leadership, officer training and chapter development.

Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was proud of Teller, Renner, Couron and Smart for their dedication to the SkillsUSA program. They spent four days at the conference working with more than 200 students on a variety of tasks.

“Each student completed the SkillsUSA program of work during the conference and earned the Mid-America Statesman Award,” Zweep said. “The Statesman Award is given to students who complete levels of training while attending the conference to show proficiency in SkillsUSA knowledge, leadership and training. Each student also had an opportunity to compete in SkillsUSA championship contests while attending the conference.”

Smart and Renner each earned regional honors in the chapter business procedure contest. Smart claimed first place in the event and Renner secured a third-place award.

Chapter business procedure is a contest that evaluates a chapter’s ability to conduct regular SkillsUSA business meetings. Students must display a knowledge of parliamentary procedure and order of business found in Robert’s Rules of Order.

Couron captured a second-place award in the opening and closing ceremonies contest. Students who compete in the category must show their knowledge of the SkillsUSA emblem ceremony, which takes place at the beginning and closing of each SkillsUSA conference. The ceremony outlines the principles and purposes of SkillsUSA for students and advisors.

Teller generated a third-place regional award in the chapter newsletter contest. She created a digital newsletter that highlighted different SkillsUSA activities during the conference.

All four students also had to complete the SkillsUSA Program of Work and develop goals based on the SkillsUSA framework. Zweep said Teller, Renner, Couron and Smart would use this knowledge to help guide Louisville activities for the rest of the school year.

“The SkillsUSA framework provides a common language for students to articulate what they gain from SkillsUSA participation to employers, school administrators, parents and other students,” Zweep said. “The framework assesses student skill and development along a learning continuum of awareness, demonstration and mastery. It also creates a vision for SkillsUSA programs at the local, state and national levels to ensure quality student-led experiences that build skills in all members.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.