Louisville teacher earns state honor

Zweep also leads Louisville’s chapter of the SkillsUSA Nebraska program. He has helped the Lions bring home a wide variety of honors at regional, state and national competitions. Many students have also held seats at state leadership tables. Bauermeister and current LHS senior Max Yarnell have highlighted this successful legacy by serving as SkillsUSA Nebraska state president.

Zweep said he has been impressed with the integrity and ingenuity he has seen from Louisville teenagers.

“Louisville has a lot of bright students who really do care about their education,” Zweep said. “Students are active both in and out of the classroom, and that makes for a lot of great learning opportunities for students. I have found that the students in Louisville will push me to stay ahead of them.

“Students are always asking in-depth questions, coming up with creative projects for the metal shop and have always been willing to put in the extra time outside of school as well.

“I have taken students on many field trips and participated in many technical competitions. Louisville students have always been commended on their professionalism, respect for others as well as their politeness, which makes my job easy and is obvious in many of the successes students have had at Louisville.”