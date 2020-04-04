Louisville teacher earns state honor

LOUISVILLE – Jesse Zweep has helped hundreds of Louisville students with his alphabetic knowledge of subjects ranging from automotive technology to zinc-based alloys.
Those thoughtful teaching talents helped him earn one of the top honors in the Nebraska career and technical education (CTE) profession this past week.
The Nebraska Department of Education honored Zweep with the Richard Katt Outstanding Career Educator Award for skilled and technical sciences. The NDE recognizes one teacher from each of the state’s six career fields with the award each year.
Nebraska teachers can earn the honor in the fields of agriculture, food and natural resources; business, marketing and management; communication and information systems; human sciences and education; health sciences and skilled and technical sciences. It is one of the most prestigious awards an educator can receive in their careers.
Zweep said he was grateful for the opportunity to work at Louisville. He said he was simply standing on the shoulders of many others in the district who had provided their time and talents to the CTE program.
“I am very thankful to be working in such a supportive, fun and innovative district which allows me to be creative in my classroom and also one that is so supportive in the projects that I want to complete with my students,” Zweep said. “This award is a combination of the school administrators, parents and especially the students who are always so supportive and work so hard to create a fun and an enriching learning environment.
“I am also very thankful to be working in a CTE program that has a lot of pride and tradition built by previous educators like Don Tietjen and Tom Petersen, who both spent more than 30 years with the district building such a great vocational CTE program in Louisville.”
Louisville graduate Natalie Bauermeister said Zweep played a key role in the success of many students. Bauermeister served as state president of the SkillsUSA Nebraska organization in 2016-17 and earned many SkillsUSA Nebraska honors. She said that was possible because of Zweep’s knowledge and positive demeanor in the classroom.
“Mr. Zweep is a great teacher because no matter what you’re learning about, he takes every opportunity to make it fun,” Bauermeister said. “He put humor and excitement into every task.”
Zweep went to high school in Sioux Falls and earned a bachelor’s degree in skilled and technical sciences education from Wayne State College in 2005. He collected a master’s degree from Wayne State in curriculum and instruction of skilled and technical sciences in 2009, and he secured a second master’s degree in curriculum and instruction of education from Peru State College in 2016.
Zweep teaches a variety of subjects to middle and high school students at Louisville. These include automotive technology, woodworking, drafting, principles of small engines, welding and beginning and advanced courses in metals and manufacturing. He also leads an eighth-grade problem-solving class that teaches teamwork and time management skills.
Zweep also leads Louisville’s chapter of the SkillsUSA Nebraska program. He has helped the Lions bring home a wide variety of honors at regional, state and national competitions. Many students have also held seats at state leadership tables. Bauermeister and current LHS senior Max Yarnell have highlighted this successful legacy by serving as SkillsUSA Nebraska state president.
Zweep said he has been impressed with the integrity and ingenuity he has seen from Louisville teenagers.
“Louisville has a lot of bright students who really do care about their education,” Zweep said. “Students are active both in and out of the classroom, and that makes for a lot of great learning opportunities for students. I have found that the students in Louisville will push me to stay ahead of them.
“Students are always asking in-depth questions, coming up with creative projects for the metal shop and have always been willing to put in the extra time outside of school as well.
“I have taken students on many field trips and participated in many technical competitions. Louisville students have always been commended on their professionalism, respect for others as well as their politeness, which makes my job easy and is obvious in many of the successes students have had at Louisville.”
Zweep’s work ethic and teaching skills at Louisville began to garner attention across the state within his first decade in the profession. Colleagues honored him with the SkillsUSA Nebraska Advisor of the Year Award in 2013, and he later became the state officer team advisor for SkillsUSA Nebraska.
Judges considered several criteria when choosing winners of the Richard Katt Outstanding Career Educator Award. They judged nominees based on service to both students and the teaching profession, innovative classroom practices, their philosophy of teaching in career and technical education fields, personal and professional growth during their careers and letters of recommendation.
Zweep and fellow winners in other CTE fields will be recognized at the Nebraska Career Education Conference. The event is scheduled to take place June 8-11 in Kearney.
Bauermeister said one of the most important things she learned from Zweep was perseverance. Those lessons have paid off for her this semester in an uncertain learning environment. She and her classmates at the University of Nebraska-Omaha have had to alter their schedules this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of being panicked about the situation, Bauermeister said she has relied on Zweep’s award-winning lineup of life skills to feel confident about the future.
“Mr. Zweep’s class taught me that no matter how difficult something can be, as long as you put in hard work you’ll find the results you want,” Bauermeister said. “I think the best example of this right now is all of my college classes being moved to an online format and having to adjust.
“Although it is difficult and will take some time, teachers like Mr. Zweep taught me that adversity just makes for a sweeter success.”
