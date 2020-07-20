Louisville teenager shot during argument

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – A Louisville man was arrested late Monday morning after he allegedly shot his son during a verbal argument.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Clarence S. Moxey, 53, after an incident that left his 16-year-old son with a handgun wound. Deputies transported Moxey to Cass County Jail and charged him with felony assault with a firearm. Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said authorities are continuing their investigation and additional charges are possible.

Emergency dispatchers received a domestic disturbance complaint at 10:34 a.m. involving parents and a teenager described as “an uncontrollable juvenile.” A CCSO deputy went to a house on East Park Highway and learned a 16-year-old male was involved in a verbal argument with his parents. The deputy was able to de-escalate the situation and left the scene at 11:21 a.m.

Brueggemann said the deputy was heading back to Plattsmouth to visit with Cass County Attorney Colin Palm about options to remove the child from the residence. The deputy was summoned back to the Louisville house at 11:32 a.m. after shots were fired there.

Brueggemann said authorities determined in their initial investigation that Moxey allegedly shot his son with a small-caliber handgun during a second argument. A medical helicopter transported the 16-year-old male to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for his injuries. His condition was reported as serious but stable as of 2:23 p.m. Monday.

