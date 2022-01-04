Louisville to add two activities in 2022-23

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students will be able to represent their school on golf courses and baseball diamonds beginning in the 2022-23 academic year.

Louisville Board of Education members voted unanimously to sponsor boys golf and baseball at their December meeting. Ashley Christiansen, Kara Habrock, Andy Mixan, Cindy Osterloh, Jon Simon and John Winkler approved a motion to add both spring sports in the following school year. They felt this would provide enough time for issues such as scheduling, equipment, uniforms and transportation to be addressed.

Louisville Activities Director Clint Little said district officials spent time studying the proposals for both sports. He said they concluded that the activities would be positive additions to the school.

“We feel that both boys golf and baseball can be viable at Louisville based on three years’ worth of surveys from our students, interest from the community and the growing population of our school,” Little said.

Little presented the results of his research to board members during a special meeting in early December. A student survey revealed that 31 teenagers would be interested in going out for baseball in Spring 2023 and 21 students would be interested in trying golf the same year. The Spring 2024 numbers were 29 for baseball and 20 for boys golf, and the Spring 2025 interest rate was 38 for baseball and 25 for golf.

The survey revealed that 22 students would likely leave the track and field program to pursue either baseball or golf in 2023. Little said approximately 13-16 boys who are not currently in track would be interested in either one of the new sports.

Board members learned about the estimated costs of starting up the two programs. Variables include coaching, equipment, transportation, umpires and tournament fees. The cost for baseball could also be reduced if the district enters a co-op with another school.

The estimated cost for baseball would be $20,000 to $23,000 in the first year and $15,000 to $17,000 each year after that. The estimated cost for boys golf would be $18,500 to $22,000 in the first year and $12,000 to $15,000 each year after that.

Louisville’s baseball program would use the city-owned Ash Grove Ball Complex for games and practices. The Louisville/Weeping Water American Legion team and the Cass Wildcats softball co-op program both use the facility during their seasons in the summer and fall.

“For baseball, at this time we would be a Louisville-only baseball program,” Little said. “However, a co-op could potentially happen. As for jerseys and equipment, the plan will be to have everything in place before the end of 2022 so we are ready for the spring of 2023.”

The district has been in conversations with both Grandpa’s Woods and Quarry Oaks golf courses about the possibility of using their facilities. Grandpa’s Woods currently hosts Elmwood-Murdock girls and boys golf events in the fall and spring.

“For boys golf, there have been conversations with several golf courses, and we are waiting to finalize details about tournaments, duals, triangulars and practice accommodations,” Little said.

Louisville does not have a girls golf program in the fall. Little said girls who would like to play golf would be eligible to join the boys golf team in the spring.

Little provided school board members with detailed analysis about Title IX compliance. Title IX includes the three prongs of proportionality, expansion opportunities and accommodating interests.

Little said the addition of girls wrestling as a team sport this winter and the lack of participation of boys in fall activities has caused an under-representation in boys sports opportunities. Boys made up 55.4 percent of the school’s enrollment in 2021-22, but boys had 52.7 percent of the school’s athletic opportunities that year.

Little said the survey showed that students expressed the largest interest in baseball and boys golf. Girls soccer and girls golf were third and fourth on the list.

Louisville will join several other Nebraska Capitol Conference schools that offer the sports. Arlington and DC West each have stand-alone programs for baseball. Fort Calhoun and Cornerstone Christian have a co-op baseball team and Ashland-Greenwood and Yutan combine with Mead for the Platte Valley program. Raymond Central and Malcolm have a co-op baseball program called Branched Oak.

Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, DC West, Fort Calhoun, Logan View, Syracuse and Yutan currently offer boys golf.

Little will begin working on arranging schedules for both sports. Other schools have already completed their calendars for the current academic year, but they would be able to start arranging dates and times with Louisville for the 2023 golf and baseball seasons.

