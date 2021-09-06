Louisville woman hospitalized from Sunday accident

LOUISVILLE – A Louisville woman was taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon from a two-vehicle accident at Nebraska Highway 66 just east of 120th Street.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Louisville fire/rescue personnel and Cass County Medics, responded to the scene at around 12:35 p.m.

According to Brueggemann, a Ford Escape, driven by Kari Reveillac, 77, of Louisville was traveling west on Hwy. 66 by 120th Street when she struck another westbound vehicle that was turning left into a gun club.

The other vehicle, a Ford Econoline van, was driven by Richard L. Wismont, 79, of Omaha. Reveillac was taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for what Brueggemann described as non-life threatening injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.