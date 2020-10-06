Louisville's McManis wins state tree decorating contest

LOUISVILLE – After several days of checking emails on how she fared in a statewide tree decorating contest, Louisville resident Nancy McManis last Thursday got the answer – First Place.

“It was pretty exciting when I got the email,” she said. “I was excited, especially with so many other competitors in the contest.”

McManis participated in a new contest sponsored by the Nebraska State Fair asking the public to decorate a tree, or “tree bombing” as it was called, and then send photos of their finished masterpieces for judging.

There were nearly 20 entries, according to fair officials.

The entry by McManis was titled, “Husker Hotel and Restaurant for the Birds.”

On her entry form, McManis said her tree was unique “because I adorned the top, instead of decorating the bottom. I wrapped the limbs with colorful mesh and topped them off with painted Styrofoam balls and tucked in birdhouses and bird feeders.”

Among the things the judges looked out for, according to McManis, was creativity.

“The tree was different and I was confident it would be different from the others,” she said.