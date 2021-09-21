Love grows for couple attending their third Cruizin' Main

PLATTSMOUTH – The annual Cruizin’ Main car show in Plattsmouth has a special place in the hearts of Terry and Annette Roehr of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“One of our first dates was coming down here,” Terry said.

That was at the 2016 show in which they brought down a 1974 Javelin AMX Supersport that Terry described at the time as “unique and different.”

“That was our first car show together,” Terry said.

They returned the following year with a new car and a new stage in their relationship.

“The next year, 2017, we were engaged and brought a black 1995 Pontiac Trans Am convertible,” Terry said.

They came back at last Friday’s event with another car and even bigger news.

“Now, we’re married,” Terry said

They were married on Feb. 2, 2020.

They arrived at Friday's show in a 1995 red Formula Trans Am with a black convertible top.

Actually, they began dating years ago when he was 20 and she was 19, according to Terry.

“Her parents owned an arcade in Omaha and that’s how we met,” he said.