PLATTSMOUTH – Twice a year, pet owners can save on vaccination fees and the next event is on Saturday, Sept. 14.
It’s the Low Cost Vaccination Clinic, sponsored by Happy Paws from 9 to 11 a.m. outside of the Plattsmouth Animal Shelter, 444 13th Ave.
The vaccination is for dogs and cats. Event organizer Betty Henry asks people to pay with cash or credit cards only.
The fees are:
$5 - one-year rabies (animals under 1 year of age must get one-year rabies vaccination).
$10 - three-year rabies (animals over 1 year of age can have this).
$15 - one-year distemper combo shot (dogs).
$15 – one-year kennel cough/bordetella (required by groomers, kennels and dog parks for dogs).
$15 – one-year distemper combo shot (cats).
$15 – one-year feline leukemia (cats).
$25 – microchips.
Please, no children under 10 at the event. Keep pets in the vehicles.
Spayed or neuter vouchers for another location are available also, said Henry.
“That’s a good deal,” she said.