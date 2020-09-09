Low cost pet vaccination clinic set for Sept. 19

PLATTSMOUTH – Happy Paws, Plattsmouth’s animal advocacy group, will hold a low cost pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Plattsmouth V.F.W. parking lot, 510 First Ave.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
The vaccination costs are as follows:
$5 – one year rabies (animals under one year of age must get one year rabies)
$10 – three year rabies (any animal over one year of age can have this)
$15 – one year distemper combo shot for dogs
$15 – one year Kennel Cough/Bordetella (required by groomers, kennels and dog parks for dogs)
$15 – one year distemper combo shot for cats
$15 – one year feline leukemia for cats
$25 – micro chipping – includes registration (all Pit Bull owners should consider this)
A licensed veterinarian will be on hand. No children under 10 years of age, please.
Payment is cash or credit only.
Enter the parking lot on Fifth Street between Main Street and First Avenue. Vehicles will be lined up in the order they pulled in. Drivers will be directed where to line up. Drivers are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times since it will be a moving line.
Masks are required.
Any questions call (402) 943-9959 or (402) 297-3167.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!