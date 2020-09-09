Low cost pet vaccination clinic set for Sept. 19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Happy Paws, Plattsmouth’s animal advocacy group, will hold a low cost pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Plattsmouth V.F.W. parking lot, 510 First Ave.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

The vaccination costs are as follows:

$5 – one year rabies (animals under one year of age must get one year rabies)

$10 – three year rabies (any animal over one year of age can have this)

$15 – one year distemper combo shot for dogs

$15 – one year Kennel Cough/Bordetella (required by groomers, kennels and dog parks for dogs)

$15 – one year distemper combo shot for cats

$15 – one year feline leukemia for cats

$25 – micro chipping – includes registration (all Pit Bull owners should consider this)

A licensed veterinarian will be on hand. No children under 10 years of age, please.

Payment is cash or credit only.