PLATTSMOUTH – A low cost pet vaccination clinic will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sat. April 6 at the Plattsmouth Animal Shelter, 444 13th Ave. on the city street department lot.
The clinic is sponsored by Happy Paws, which does this twice a year.
“It’s a good city thing,” said spokeswoman Betty Henry.
No reservations are needed, she said.
“It’s first come, first serve,” Henry said.
The following are prices for specific vaccination:
$5 – 1 year rabies (animals under 1 years of age must get 1 year rabies).
$10 – 3 year rabies (any animal over 1 year of age can have this).
$15 – 1 year distemper combo shot for dogs.
$15 – 1 year kennel cough/Bordetella (required by groomers, kennels and dog parks for dogs).
$15 – 1 year distemper combo shot for cats.
$15 – 1 year feline leukemia for cats.
These are good prices, Henry said.
“We try to help as many people as possible.”
Cash or credit only and please no children under 10. Licensed vets will be on hand, also.