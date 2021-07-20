Lowe leads students in new summer learning program

WEEPING WATER – Grace Lowe accumulated a library-sized amount of knowledge about agriculture and youth activities while she was growing up in Murray.

She is now passing on her love of field-based classes through a new program with Cass County Nebraska Extension.

Lowe is one of 59 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who are participating in the first year of a statewide program. She is an inaugural member of the Huskers After-School and Summer Learning Opportunities (HALO) teaching class. The Conestoga graduate is leading programs for dozens of Cass County students this summer.

Lowe said she was enjoying her time helping local children. She has given them opportunities to learn about topics ranging from aquatic insects to galaxies in outer space. That has resulted in many positive experiences for both teacher and students.

“Working with the local youth of Cass County this summer has been an amazing experience so far!” Lowe said. “What they have taught me throughout the summer is that each individual thinks and learns so differently, and it is awesome to see the thoughts and ideas each person has.

“Our youth in the Lego Robotics workshop is a great example of this. Each team came up with very different robots and programmed them to do different tasks.”