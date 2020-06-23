LPS announces new property tax projection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – Louisville Public Schools officials have announced a new property tax levy projection for the district’s upcoming bond election.

Louisville Board of Education member John Winkler told The Journal the original levy numbers made it appear as though the bond would add 28 cents to the current school property tax levy for district residents. He said the new projection shows that the bond would add 16 cents to the property tax levy.

“It has been brought to our attention that outdated data/bond mill levy projections that were initially shared with the community a number of months ago are still being used by some to calculate the bond proposal’s impact on property taxes,” Winkler said. “This information is outdated and inaccurate and should be discarded as new updated data/bond mill levy projections have been produced and widely shared.

“Our main goal is to make sure everyone has the correct information to make informed decisions.”

Winkler said the current total LPS property tax levy is $1.17. The new property tax levy would be approximately $1.33 if the bond issue passes.