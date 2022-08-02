Lucas Minor Band was a hit at street market

PLATTSMOUTH – A good time was apparently had by all last Friday as the popular Lucas Minor Band performed at the weekly street market in the downtown entertainment plaza.

The band’s three-hour performance was attended by a larger-than-normal crowd, some of whom got off their chairs and danced to the band’s tunes. Food was brought in by Beyond BBQ and drinks were served by DC’s Waterhole.

Live music has been a part of this weekly event since it began in early June. It’s sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

This Friday evening will be the final market of the year. Devon and Lisa Acoustic Show is scheduled to perform.