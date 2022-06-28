Lunches now served at Stan's Bakery

PLATTSMOUTH – The menu at Stan’s Bakery, 126 S. Sixth St., has gotten bigger.

Besides its breakfast delights of donuts and pastries, Stan’s now serves lunchtime sandwiches, salads and soups.

“We’ve gotten lots of good feedback,” said Danielle Larsen, co-owner with her husband, Greg.

Their sandwich lineup consists of roast beef, turkey, ham, pastrami, salami, pepperoni and bacon.

“Most of the meats have no preservatives,” Greg said. “And, we have lots of options with our bread.”

Patrons can “build their own” or enjoy specialty sandwiches, including the bacon salad sandwich featuring one-half pound of bacon.

They slice the meats every day there, too.

“We’re doing half-sandwich specials because some can’t eat a whole sandwich,” Greg said.

Patrons can also choose from roasted tomato bisque or beer cheese soups or enjoy the Stan’s House salad or the Italian chef.

But, these aren’t the only new items on the menu. The Larsens are serving a new brand of coffee that’s grown in Guatemala, roasted in Sioux City, Iowa, and freshly ground daily in their kitchen.

“It’s so smooth, doesn’t have a lot of bitterness,” Greg said.

Also on the beverage menu are smoothies, ice brews, various coolers and bottled sodas.

Soon, they will have a fountain machine with free refills.

Also in the near future, patrons will be able to order online and they can always call ahead for their orders.

What’s more, they’ve extended their hours of business from 6 a.m. to now 2 p.m.

The Larsens purchased the business this past January from Laverne and Lora Medenblik and have made numerous renovations in the interior that seats 60.

Among the new employees is Lori Contreras, who oversees the beverage counter.

“We’re working on healthier menus like green smoothies, protein smoothies, more sugar-free coffee options,” she said.

There are also many options to their flavored lemonade, she added.

“I love it here. It’s been so welcoming,” Contreras said. “The customers are excited about all of the options we have.”

"We want a friendly, inviting atmosphere," Danielle said.

