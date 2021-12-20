Major apartment project gets council approval

PLATTSMOUTH – A major apartment development has been approved for Plattsmouth.

The City Council on Monday evening approved the proper zoning and a tax increment financing package on a three-phased complex that would eventually house 192 units at 2209 First Ave. It would be built east and south of a bank currently located at the corner of First Avenue and 23rd Street, just east of U.S. Highway 75.

The request for the rezoning change to allow the project to begin came from Keeler Properties L.L.C.

“These are luxury scale apartments,” said Brent Beller, an attorney for the developer.

The plan calls for the complex to be built in three phases over a period of years with the first phase featuring 90 two- and one-bedroom units. Construction could start as early as January or February of 2022 and be completed the following year.

The second phase would feature 62 similar units with 40 units planned for the third phase.

Those two phases, however, would not begin until the previous phase would be fully filled, the council was told.

There would be a pool for the residents, plus a community center that the public could rent for events.

The one-bedroom units would rent in the range of $700 to $750 per month, and the two-bedroom models would be in the $1,000 to $1,100 monthly range.

Approximately 60 percent of the total number of units would be the one-bedroom models, the remaining 40 percent would be the two-bedroom styles.

There could be three-bedroom models if there’s demand, the council was told.

A fence separating the complex from nearby railroad tracks is a possibility, said Shawn Keeler.

“It’s a project like this that helps a community grow,” said Councilman Terry Kerns.

However, fellow council member Jeanie Brookhouser, whose district includes that location, expressed numerous concerns.

She expressed safety concerns about kids living there walking to school without sidewalks and crossing those railroad tracks.

“Is it safe to have kids walking across the railroad tracks and in the street?” Brookhouser asked.

There seemed to be a lack of playground space for the kids there, she added.

Too many children living there could possibly overpopulate the schools creating a bond issue for new buildings, she said.

Eventually, Brookhouser voted no on the project with the other members in support.

“We’re excited,” Beller said of the project.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.