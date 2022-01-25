Major apartment project progressing

PLATTSMOUTH – Work has already started on a major apartment complex recently approved by the Plattsmouth City Council.

Keeler Properties L.L.C. plans to build 192 units at 2209 First Ave. It would be built east and south of a bank currently located at the corner of First Avenue and 23rd Street, just east of U.S. Highway 75.

The plan calls for the complex to be built in three phases over a period of years with the first phase featuring 90 two- and one-bedroom units.

The second phase would feature 62 similar units with 40 units planned for the third phase.

Those two phases would not begin until the previous phase would be fully filled.

“They are clearing the ground now,” Mayor Paul Lambert said this week. “They already tore down a metal building on site.”

There would be a pool for the residents, plus a community center that the public could rent for events, according to the developers.

The one-bedroom units would rent in the range of $700 to $750 per month, and the two-bedroom models would be in the $1,000 to $1,100 monthly range.

“These are luxury scale apartments,” Brent Beller, an attorney for the developer, told the council in December.

Approximately 60 percent of the total number of units would be the one-bedroom models, and the remaining 40 percent would be the two-bedroom styles.

There could be three-bedroom models if there’s demand, according to the developers.

Council member Jeanie Brookhouser opposed the plan when the vote came, but otherwise it had unanimous support among the other seven members.

“It’s a project like this that helps a community grow,” said Councilman Terry Kerns following the vote.

“We need that,” Lambert said this week on the project.

