Makovicka announces new staff members

PLATTSMOUTH - Makovicka Physical Therapy has hired two new staff members to its clinic in Plattsmouth - Trevor Bollinger and JoAnn Tesarek.

Bollinger received his doctor of physical therapy and athletic training degree from the University of South Dakota.

Tesarek attended Bellevue University and Northeast Community College. She has been a physical therapy assistant for more than 21 years in the Plattsmouth area.

Plattsmouth’s clinic director for Makovicka, Shane Cole, expressed enthusiasm for the clinic’s new members.

“Trevor and JoAnn both bring valuable expertise to our team and our patients will benefit greatly,” Cole said. “We are excited to have them on board and look forward to introducing them to the community.”

Makovicka Physical Therapy opened its Plattsmouth clinic in 2019 and has been an active member of the community.

The company is a member of the Cass County Economic Development Corporation, the Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce, and Keep Cass County Beautiful.

