Makovicka clinic holding holiday diaper drive

PLATTSMOUTH - The Makovicka Physical Therapy clinic in Plattsmouth is collecting diapers for the holidays as part of the Makovicka Cares! Program.

“I would like to see 2,000 diapers collected,” said Shane Cole, director of the clinic, located at 16385 Westside Drive, Suite 1, near Hy-Vee Food Store and Scooters.

As of Friday, 615 diapers had been collected, he said.

According to Kathy Byrnes, the company’s director of business development, all size diapers are needed, but sizes 4, 5 and 6 are needed the most.

Diapers may be dropped off at the local clinic through Friday, Dec. 10. Hours are 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Through this diaper drive Makovicka Physical Therapy is supporting the Open Door Mission's Lydia House and Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders counties.

The mothers at the Lydia House and needy mothers through homeless prevention programs will be the recipients of the donated diapers, Byrnes said.

“Fifty percent of women and children at the Lydia House are victims of domestic violence,” Byrnes said. “Makovicka Physical Therapy invites the community to participate in the drive with donations of diapers and/or cash. Help us help others.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.