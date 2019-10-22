PLATTSMOUTH – A new physical therapy office recently opened in Plattsmouth and the owner and staff are glad they did.
“We’re excited on how it has started and couldn’t be happier,” said Joel Makovicka, co-owner of Makovicka Physical Therapy.
Grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held last Thursday at his Plattsmouth location, 16385 Westside Drive, though it actually opened for clients on Sept. 10.
“Plattsmouth and Cass County have been great, of course, we knew that,” Makovicka said.
His Plattsmouth facility offers 2,700 square feet of therapeutic treatment options.
You have free articles remaining.
It features private rooms for those who prefer that and an open area, where many like to be around other patients.
Issues that his staff can treat include ankle sprain, athletic injuries, chronic pain, foot pain and injuries, hip and knee pain, leg pain, lack of balance or mobility, lower back pain, neck pain, orthopedic injury, post-surgical rehab and more.
Their patients range from children to older adults. And, the staff will begin by evaluating the injury, then design a specific program to treat that injury to where the patient is 100 percent healthy.
“This is a great addition to our community,” said Mayor Paul Lambert during the ceremony.
“I have a great team that will support the community,” Makovicka said.