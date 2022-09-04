 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Male found dead in tent, autopsy ordered

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Department on Saturday found an unidentified deceased male in a tent at Platte River State Park. An autopsy has been ordered.

LOUISVILLE – An unidentified male was found dead Saturday afternoon in a tent at the Platte River State Park, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 1:12 p.m., sheriff’s deputies, along with area rescue personnel, responded to tent site No. 2 at the park for a male party possible deceased, Sheriff William Brueggemann said.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male in a tent and who had been dead for some time, the sheriff said.

Deputies were unable to positively identify the male due to the condition of the body, the sheriff said.

An autopsy has been ordered, Brueggemann said.

Louisville rescue personnel and county medics also responded to the call, the sheriff said.

