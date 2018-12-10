PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man admitted Monday morning that he had assaulted a woman at a Plattsmouth residence earlier this year.
Manuel Rodriguez-Madera, 33, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of first-degree false imprisonment and a Class I misdemeanor of third-degree assault. He also pled guilty to a Class II misdemeanor charge of interfering with a public service company.
The state agreed to dismiss four charges in exchange for Rodriguez-Madera’s plea. The dismissed charges included a Class IIIA felony of terroristic threats, a Class IV felony of tampering with a witness, a Class I misdemeanor of false reporting and a Class III misdemeanor of criminal mischief-$0 to $500.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court the two sides would recommend prison terms of two years on the first charge, 364 days on the second charge and 180 days on the third charge. They will also recommend Rodriguez-Madera serve the charges on a consecutive basis.
Sunde told the court Rodriguez-Madera went to a Plattsmouth residence on Jan. 27 and began talking with a female there. Sunde said he became very angry and punched a hole in a wall. He then took out a knife and threatened to use it to harm himself.
Sunde said Rodriguez-Madera took the victim’s phone and prevented her from using it to call for help. He then trapped her in the bathroom for a time and later trapped her in the bedroom. Sunde said Rodriguez-Madera grabbed the victim hard enough to cause bruising in her arm while they were in the bedroom.
Rodriguez-Madera remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place Feb. 19.