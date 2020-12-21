Man admits being in high-speed chase

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man admitted Monday morning that he had led authorities on a Cass County car chase that reached speeds of 130 miles per hour.

Daniel D. Kessel, 55, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of flight to avoid arrest and a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy learned that a possible reckless driver was traveling southbound on Highway 75 on May 15. A Plattsmouth police officer then saw the vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Highways 75 and 66 in town just after 11:30 a.m.

The CCSO deputy saw Kessel driving a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria at the intersection of Highway 75 and East McKelvie Road. Kessel stopped his car along the side of the road for a short time, but he soon turned around and began fleeing northbound.

Fedde said Kessel nearly struck several cars on the highway during a chase that reached 130 mph. Kessel tried to leave the highway on the Bay Road exit ramp in Plattsmouth, but he crashed into the ditch on the left side of the pavement.