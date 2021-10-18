Man admits bringing stolen car to Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – An Ohio man who drove a stolen car in Cass County pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning.

Ivan W. Thompson, 41, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property-$1,500 to $5,000. The state agreed to reduce its original charge of theft by receiving stolen property-$5,000 or more. Prosecutors will also remain silent at the time of sentencing.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court two Nebraska State Patrol troopers were at the Interstate 80 rest area near mile marker 425 in Cass County on Aug. 25. They noticed Thompson acting suspiciously inside a blue 2017 Ford Escape at the Platte River rest area. They spoke with him after he left the car.

Thompson, who is from the Ohio town of Chillicothe, told the troopers that he was driving the car from Nevada. Troopers noticed the car had a New Jersey license plate and conducted a background check on it. They learned the car had fictitious license plates.

Fedde said a K9 unit arrived at the scene and alerted troopers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Troopers conducted a more extensive background check and discovered the car had been reported stolen from Cheyenne, Wyo.

They contacted the victim and asked him about the vehicle. The victim said he did not know Thompson and had not given him permission to drive the car.

Authorities learned Thompson had stolen the car while he was at a convenience store in Cheyenne. Troopers arrested him and transported him to Cass County Jail.

Judge Michael Smith set a date of Dec. 6 for the sentencing hearing. Thompson has remained in jail on a bond of $50,000, 10 percent, since his arrest in August.

