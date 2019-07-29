PLATTSMOUTH – A former Plattsmouth resident admitted Monday morning that he had tried to steal copper piping from a downtown business.
Anthony D. Briand, 35, pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of attempted burglary during an appearance in Cass County District Court. The state reduced its original Class IIA felony charge of burglary in exchange for his plea. There was no agreement regarding sentencing recommendations.
Briand is currently living in a treatment center in Omaha. He was arrested Feb. 10 after Plattsmouth police responded to a report of a burglary in process at 437 Main Street.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court police came to the business after Briand set off a burglar alarm and was seen on security cameras. Briand had been trying to remove copper piping from a storeroom floor and had items in a bag when police arrived.
Officers found Briand trying to hide in the basement ceiling. They ordered him to get down from the ceiling with the bag of stolen items. Briand followed the order and was taken to Cass County Jail.
Fedde told the court in March that he had received a damage estimate of $832.92. The total amount of restitution will be determined at a court hearing later this year.
Briand has been in a pre-trial release program since March. He has worn a GPS monitoring device since then and has followed all rules of a typical probation.
The plea deal came several weeks before Briand was scheduled to take part in a July 12 bench trial. His sentencing and restitution hearings will take place Sept. 30.
Briand has appeared in Cass County District Court before. He was ordered to begin paying child support in 2008 but stopped making payments from 2011-15. He owed $14,528.57 by February 2015.
The court ordered Briand to spend 60 months on probation beginning in June 2015. Authorities wanted him to repay the delinquent child support amount during that time. They made a motion to revoke his probation in 2016 after he missed multiple mandatory drug tests and evaluations.