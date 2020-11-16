Man admits carrying illegal handgun in county

PLATTSMOUTH – A Norfolk man admitted Monday morning that he had carried an illegal handgun in his car while he was traveling through Cass County.

Damien R. Primus, 26, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to one Class II felony charge of attempted possession of firearm by prohibited person. The state reduced its original Class ID felony charge in exchange for the plea.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Nebraska State Patrol trooper received a report about an erratic driver at 6:09 p.m. March 18. A witness said a Jeep with no license plates was driving recklessly in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80.

The trooper spotted the car and began following it on the interstate. The vehicle exited the highway and pulled over at a gas station near Greenwood.

The trooper approached the car and detected the odor of marijuana. Primus was driving the car and a female was in the front-passenger seat. The trooper told Primus he would be searching the vehicle because of the marijuana smell.

The trooper found a nine-millimeter Taurus handgun under the passenger seat. The handgun contained a full magazine but a bullet was not loaded in the chamber.