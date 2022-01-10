Man admits driving drunk in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – A Texas man who was driving with an open container of alcohol on Highway 75 in Cass County pled guilty to a criminal charge this past week.

Lamar D. Davis, 35, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County Court on Jan. 4. Davis, who is from the Texas city of Harker Heights, pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

Prosecutors had originally charged Davis with a Class IIIA felony count of DUI-fourth offense. He received DUI convictions in Texas in 2011, 2017 and 2018.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked Davis driving 83 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone on Highway 75 at 8:11 p.m. Dec. 12. The deputy spoke with Davis after he pulled his vehicle to the shoulder of the highway near Union.

Davis admitted to the deputy that there was an open can of beer in the truck. The deputy searched the vehicle and found a half-full can and a 12-pack of beer that had been opened.

Davis was arrested after he failed several field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test conducted at the scene revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .174. A chemical test conducted later that evening at Cass County Jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .134.

Davis has been in jail since Dec. 12 on a bond of $75,000, 10 percent. He is scheduled to take part in a sentencing hearing in Cass County Court on March 1.

