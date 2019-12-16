PLATTSMOUTH – A Papillion man who was intoxicated while behind the wheel in Cass County pled guilty to a criminal charge Monday morning.
Jeremy T. Mithlo, 35, pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense in Cass County District Court. He also admitted to having two prior valid convictions for DUI in the past 15 years.
The state had originally charged Mithlo with a Class IIIA felony of DUI-.15+-third offense. Prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor level as part of the plea bargain.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a concerned citizen contacted emergency dispatchers to report a possible drunk driver on the evening of Aug. 16. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle just after midnight on Aug. 17. The car was stopped at the top of the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 80 at the intersection of Highway 63.
The deputy approached the vehicle and saw Mithlo was slumped over in the driver’s seat. The deputy looked in the window and saw the car was still in the driving gear. Mithlo’s foot was on the brake while he was slumped over.
The deputy knocked on the window several times before he was able to get Mithlo to wake up. Mithlo was initially unable to put the gear into park but was eventually able to do so.
Fedde said the deputy noticed Mithlo’s speech was slurred and he had the odor of alcohol on his breath. He originally told the deputy he had not been drinking but then admitted he had been consuming alcohol.
Mithlo was arrested after he failed several field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test conducted at the scene revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .223. Mithlo was transported to Cass County Jail and given a chemical breath test there. The chemical exam revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .212.
Mithlo was arrested for DUI in Seward County in August 2004. His second DUI arrest happened in Lancaster County in August 2007.
Mithlo remains free on bond. The court ordered him to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation before his Feb. 3 sentencing hearing.