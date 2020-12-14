Man admits driving drunk in local park

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning after authorities saw him driving drunk in Platte River State Park.
Anthony P. Strokan, 55, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense.
The state agreed to dismiss six additional charges against Strokan in exchange for his guilty plea. The plea bargain did not include any sentencing recommendations. A third-offense DUI includes mandatory penalties of a $1,000 fine and jail time.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at Platte River State Park near Louisville at 7:53 p.m. July 18. The deputy spoke with a park supervisor about a possible drunk driver in the area.
The park supervisor told the deputy he had watched Strokan drive his F-150 pickup in a careless manner near Owen Lake at the park. The supervisor said he had also watched Strokan throw an empty bottle of an alcoholic beverage called Twisted Tea out the truck window in front of him.
The deputy located Strokan in the park and watched him leave the truck barefoot and with his keys. He originally told the deputy he had just one beer earlier in the evening, but the deputy reported that number continued to change throughout their conversation. He arrested Strokan after noticing the odor of alcohol on his breath.
Authorities found an open can of beer and a cooler with other alcoholic beverages in the truck. Fedde said law enforcement administered a preliminary breath test on site and a chemical breath test at Cass County Jail, but both tests were later deemed to be deficient.
Strokan had committed two drunk-driving offenses in the previous five years. His first DUI conviction took place in December 2015 and the second happened in July 2017. Both of the earlier incidents happened in Lancaster County.
Strokan remains free on bond. Judge Michael Smith set a sentencing date of Feb. 16 and ordered Strokan to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation.
