Man admits driving drunk in local park

PLATTSMOUTH – A Lincoln man pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning after authorities saw him driving drunk in Platte River State Park.

Anthony P. Strokan, 55, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense.

The state agreed to dismiss six additional charges against Strokan in exchange for his guilty plea. The plea bargain did not include any sentencing recommendations. A third-offense DUI includes mandatory penalties of a $1,000 fine and jail time.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at Platte River State Park near Louisville at 7:53 p.m. July 18. The deputy spoke with a park supervisor about a possible drunk driver in the area.

The park supervisor told the deputy he had watched Strokan drive his F-150 pickup in a careless manner near Owen Lake at the park. The supervisor said he had also watched Strokan throw an empty bottle of an alcoholic beverage called Twisted Tea out the truck window in front of him.