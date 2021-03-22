Man admits driving in Plattsmouth while drinking alcohol

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who was driving in Plattsmouth with two open vodka containers pled guilty to his third alcohol-related charge Monday morning.

Christopher C. Sayers, 43, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. The state agreed to reduce its original felony charge in exchange for the plea.

The state also agreed to dismiss three additional charges it had filed against Sayers. These included two infractions and one Class III misdemeanor.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Sayers was driving southbound on Highway 75 in Plattsmouth on the evening of Sept. 25. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over the car just south of Osage Ranch Boulevard at 9:22 p.m. after he noticed a headlight was not working on the vehicle.

The deputy spotted a 1.75-liter bottle of Barton vodka on the floorboard of the rear passenger seat. The bottle was open and was approximately half-full. The deputy also saw an open shooter bottle of Finlandia vodka in the center console in front of the gear shift.