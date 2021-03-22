 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man admits driving in Plattsmouth while drinking alcohol
View Comments

Man admits driving in Plattsmouth while drinking alcohol

{{featured_button_text}}
Cass County Courthouse

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man who was driving in Plattsmouth with two open vodka containers pled guilty to his third alcohol-related charge Monday morning.

Christopher C. Sayers, 43, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. The state agreed to reduce its original felony charge in exchange for the plea.

The state also agreed to dismiss three additional charges it had filed against Sayers. These included two infractions and one Class III misdemeanor.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Sayers was driving southbound on Highway 75 in Plattsmouth on the evening of Sept. 25. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over the car just south of Osage Ranch Boulevard at 9:22 p.m. after he noticed a headlight was not working on the vehicle.

The deputy spotted a 1.75-liter bottle of Barton vodka on the floorboard of the rear passenger seat. The bottle was open and was approximately half-full. The deputy also saw an open shooter bottle of Finlandia vodka in the center console in front of the gear shift.

The deputy asked Sayers to take field-sobriety tests outside of the vehicle. Sayers was arrested and transported to Cass County Jail after he showed signs of impairment. A chemical test conducted at the jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .160.

Sayers had previously been convicted twice of driving under the influence of alcohol. The two previous cases took place in Douglas County in 2014 and 2015.

Sayers remains free on bond. Judge Michael Smith ordered him to complete a chemical dependency evaluation before a sentencing date of May 24.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virus variant found in Cass County
News

Virus variant found in Cass County

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – A Sarpy/Cass Health Department official said on Monday that a Cass County woman in her 60s has tested positive for the Californi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News