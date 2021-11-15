Man admits driving recklessly in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – A Papillion man pled guilty to a pair of misdemeanor charges Monday morning for driving a car recklessly in Cass County.

John T. Black, 19, accepted a plea agreement during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of attempted violation of terms of an ignition interlock order. He entered a similar plea to a Class III misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Black had been drinking before getting behind the wheel on April 3. He had been ordered to install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle due to a previous law violation, but he had failed to do so. An ignition interlock device would have prevented him from driving that day.

Fedde said Black was involved in a one-car rollover accident at the intersection of 214th Street and Greenwood Drive just outside the city limits of Greenwood. Emergency crews and Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies smelled the odor of alcohol on his breath. A preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content (BAC) level above the legal limit of .08.

Rescue crews transported Black to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln for treatment of injuries. A blood draw was taken at the hospital due to the result of the preliminary breath test. The blood draw revealed a BAC of .074.

Black remains free on bond. The court ordered him to obtain a chemical dependency evaluation prior to his Jan. 18 sentencing.

